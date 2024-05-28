The Princess of Wales seen out with family: Report

Although the Princess of Wales has largely remained out of the public eye this year, she has reportedly been spotted out in recent weeks. The Daily Mail reported on May 27 that it understands Catherine “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many.”

Her Royal Highness made her last official appearance back in December when she stepped out with members of the royal family on Christmas Day. In January, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother underwent major abdominal surgery. Over two months later, Catherine revealed in a pre-recorded video that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The course of treatment, which she started in late February, was advised by her medical team after tests following her abdominal surgery found that cancer had been present.

©WireImage



The Princess pictured with her husband and kids on Christmas Day 2023

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said in her message. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”



“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” the Princess continued. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

At the time, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said that the Princess of Wales will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team, noting that she was focused on making a full recovery.