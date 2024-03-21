Dad who filmed the Princess of Wales speaks out: ‘I saw them with my own eyes’

Nelson Silva did not film a “fake Kate” in Windsor. The dad, who recorded the Prince and Princess of Wales at a farm shop last weekend, has spoken out, telling The Sun—which released his video: “I saw them with my own eyes.”

According to the outlet, Nelson had been shopping for steak when he saw Prince William and Catherine on Saturday. “I had about 40 minutes to kill and decided to get some produce. I went into the shop and at first I noticed their figures, they were standing near the bread,” he recalled.

“Then I saw Kate turn her head slightly, I was like, ‘Oh I know her’. They went to the meat section and I was stood behind them. They were talking to staff and laughing, he continued. “I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but the staff seemed overwhelmed in a nice way. When I went to pay for my produce, the girl at the counter was so shocked she was hardly breathing.”

Nelson revealed that he went to the car and decided to take a video to share with his family in Portugal. “I started to record as they (Kate and William) walked towards the car park. They just looked very happy and relaxed together,” he said. “William was obviously protective of Kate and I quickly stopped recording because I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable.”

The Princess of Wales was seen out with Prince William on March 16

The footage marked the first time the Princess had been seen on video since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. On Monday, a colleague of Nelson’s pointed out that the video could debunk rumors if it was put out. “To be honest, recording the video was totally out of my comfort zone but it was only for my family at the time,” Nelson shared, though he realized that “this video of two people happy and shopping could help make all these rumours fall flat.”

Nelson admitted that he’s “not so much shocked that” the comments have continued, but is “just confused how exactly they can continue.” He said: “This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation.”

“What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now,” Nelson added. “They’ve put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can’t pull the plug. Even famous people are guilty. People with a large platform online — they can’t admit they are wrong now because they look so delusional.”