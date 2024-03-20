Hospital staffer attempted to access the Princess of Wales’ medical records: report

At least one staff member at the hospital where the Princess of Wales had surgery earlier this year is said to have been caught trying to access the royal’s medical records, according to The Mirror. The outlet reported that The London Clinic has launched a probe into claims that Her Royal Highness’ “confidentiality was breached while she was a patient” at the hospital in January.

An insider told The Mirror that “senior hospital bosses” contacted Kensington Palace after the incident was brought to their attention. The source said, “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have possibly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

In response to the media coverage, Al Russell, CEO of The London Clinic, released a statement on March 20. “Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day,” Al said.

The Princess of Wales stayed at The London Clinic in January

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken,” Al continued. “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The Princess of Wales was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for her planned abdominal surgery. Thirteen days later, on Jan. 29, the palace announced that Catherine had left the hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery. The royal mom of three was filmed with Prince William last Saturday at a farm shop in Windsor. The footage marked the first time that the Princess had been seen in a video since her surgery.

An onlooker at the farm shop told The Sun, “After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.” “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” the onlooker added. “The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

The palace has previously said that the Princess “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”