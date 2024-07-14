The Princess of Wales enjoys girls' day out with daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton: Photos

Princess Charlotte looked like a proud daughter as her mother the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation at Wimbledon on Sunday afternoon. Her Royal Highness attended the final day of the tennis tournament with her nine-year-old daughter as well as sister Pippa Middleton.

The crowd at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which included actors Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch and Julia Roberts, applauded as the Princess entered the Royal Box at Centre Court. Charlotte sat between her mom and maternal aunt during the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

© Karwai Tang Princess Charlotte smiled at her mom as the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation

The three looked stylish for their girls' day out at Wimbledon sporting summer dresses and sunglasses. Catherine glowed wearing a sophisticated purple dress by Safiyaa, while Charlotte looked adorable in a polka dot frock and Pippa opted for a floral print number.

© Karwai Tang The Princess was joined by her daughter and sister at Wimbledon on July 14

Sunday marked the Princess’ first appearance at the 2024 tournament. Her Royal Highness has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016. All England Club chair Debbie Jevans had previously told Telegraph Sport that they were "hopeful" the Princess of Wales would “be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron."

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Princess Charlotte sat between her mom and maternal aunt Pippa Middleton

Kensington Palace confirmed the day before the match that the Princess would attend the gentlemen’s singles final on July 14. Sunday was Catherine’s second official public appearance of the year. The Princess has been undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy since late February.

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch were also in the Royal Box on July 14

Ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour last month, Catherine expressed her hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but noted that she was “not out of the woods yet” and that her treatment would be ongoing for a few more months.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” the Princess shared in her written message on June 14. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”