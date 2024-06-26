Travis and Jason Kelce open up about meeting the royals: 'The highlight was Princess Charlotte'

Travis and Jason Kelce sung the Prince of Wales' praises on an episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “Dude, he was the coolest motherf-----,” Travis said of the heir to the throne, to which his brother replied, “He was awesome.”

“He was so cool,” Travis added.

Travis opened up about meeting Prince William, as well as "little George and Charlotte," backstage at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in London. "They were an absolute delight to meet," Taylor's beau shared on the podcast. "[I] wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, [or] just be an American idiot and shake their hand."

Jason confessed that he had never “felt emasculated,” but did meeting William. Travis told his brother that he had never seen him “give someone that much respect."

“They were wonderful people, and that’s what it’s about," Jason said, noting that the royals came off "down to earth."

The duo were also impressed by nine-year-old Princess Charlotte. “I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f------king adorable. Like, I cannot,” Jason said.

Travis agreed saying: “She was a superstar."

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s because I have three girls now," Jason continued. "She had fire to her. She was asking questions. That was the most electric part.”

Travis admitted that he loves when parents ask their kids to "be vocal," calling it "such a good parent move." The Kansas City Chiefs football player said, "If anybody's doing it right, Prince William's doing it right. So thank you, Your Royal Highness. It was awesome meeting you, and Charlotte and George."

Travis posed for a selfie with his girlfriend and the royals at the Eras Tour over the weekend. Taylor posted the snapshot the day after William and his kids attended her show in London. The concert on June 21 coincided with the Prince of Wales' 42nd birthday. Alongside the selfie on Instagram, Taylor wrote: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝."