Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are all smiles in photos with Taylor Swift

There were some royal Swifties in the house at Wembley Stadium on Friday! The Prince of Wales and his two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour show in London—and even met the pop star herself!

The day after the concert, the Waleses' official social media accounts released a snapshot of the heir to the throne and his kids smiling for a selfie with the Grammy winner. Charlotte, 9, who was dressed in a pink sequin number, could not contain her happiness as she stood beside Taylor.

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour," the caption alongside the picture read.

Taylor also photo a photo from the royal meet and greet. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝," she wrote alongside a selfie with the three royals and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The concert coincided with His Royal Highness' 42nd birthday on June 21. Prince William was spotted showing off his dance moves in a box during Taylor's performance of "Shake it Off." His cousin Zara Tindall appeared to dance next to him.

William has previously met the "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" singer, and has even shared the stage with the pop star. Back in 2013, the Prince and Taylor sang “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi at the Winter Whites Gala. William recalled the moment during his Apple Fitness+ “Time to Walk” episode in 2021. He said (via Apple Fitness+), “I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,’” the royal continued. “I walked up on stage in a trance, and then sort of halfway through Jon Bon Jovi’s “Livin‘ On a Prayer” song, I wake up. And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Am I standing on the stage singing ’Livin‘ On a Prayer’ when I don’t even know the words?’”

William confessed in the episode that there was a lot of sweating going on beneath his black tie, and admitted, “Now, a lot of people might think that I’m… I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I’ve done so many now, they’re not a problem. But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it.”