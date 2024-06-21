Did Prince William celebrate his birthday with his kids at a Taylor Swift concert?

It seems Prince William might be feeling 22 plus 20 at a Taylor Swift concert! The Prince of Wales is reportedly attending the first night of the Eras Tour in London with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! reported that they've been told that the heir to the throne has been spotted at the concert, but noted that Kensington Palace refused to comment on whether William is attending the concert with his kids. Meanwhile, the Express reported that it's been confirmed that the Prince took George, Charlotte and Louis to the concert at Wembley Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Taylor's song "Shake if Off" was performed during the Changing of the Guard outside of Buckingham Palace. The royal family's official social media accounts shared a video of the performance writing, “Can't stop, won't stop groovin' 🫡🥁🎺 @BritishArmy | @ArmyInLondon | @CorpsArmyMusic.”

William has seemingly hinted in the past that he is a fan of the pop star. The Prince has even sung with the Grammy winner herself. At the Winter Whites Gala back in 2013, the royal and Taylor sang “Livin’ on a Prayer” on stage with Jon Bon Jovi.

The first night of Taylor's Eras Tour in London coincided with the Prince of Wales' birthday. His Royal Highness turned 42 on Friday, June 21. A fun new photo of Prince William was released to mark the occasion. The Princess of Wales snapped the picture of her husband and kids all jumping in the air, while holding hands, last month in Norfolk.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!" the photo was captioned. The sweet message was signed with a "Cx."

King Charles also celebrated his firstborn's birthday on Friday with a tribute on social media. Alongside a throwback photo of His Majesty holding William as a baby, the royal family's X (formerly Twitter account) wrote: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"