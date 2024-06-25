Hallmark teams up with the Kansas City Chiefs for a new Christmas movie: Everything to know about the film

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a Hallmark movie, and no, it's not about Chiefs player Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story. The football team and Hallmark have teamed up with the NFL and Skydance Sports for a new, original Christmas movie titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations,” Darren Abbott, Hallmark's Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release. “By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way.”

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said they were "honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this,” adding, “As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

The Christmas movie is scheduled to begin production in July, and will be filmed entirely in Kansas City, Missouri, including the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Before it's game time on Hallmark Channel, here is everything to know about Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story:

When will Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premiere?

The film will air during Hallmark's 15th annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

Who is in the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story?

The holiday movie will star Three Wise Men and a Baby's Tyler Hynes, The Santa Summit's Hunter King and Young Sheldon's Ed Begley Jr.

What is Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story about?

According to Hallmark, in the movie, "Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s 'Fan of the Year' contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfathers (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary."