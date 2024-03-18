The Princess of Wales’ weekend outing with Prince William revealed

The Princess of Wales was seen looking “happy and healthy” over the weekend. According to The Sun, Her Royal Highness visited a farm shop in Windsor with her husband Prince William on Saturday.

“After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there,” an onlooker told the outlet. “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.”

“The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” the onlooker added.

©Getty Images



The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured here in July of 2023) were reportedly seen at a farm in Windsor on Patrick’s Day weekend

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren’t with their parents at the farm shop, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly spent the morning watching their children “take part in sports.”

The reported sightings come two months after Catherine’s abdominal surgery. Following her surgery in January, Kensington Palace said that the Princess is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

However, the royal mom of three has been spotted since her surgery. On March 4, she was seen in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, and leaving Windsor Castle in a car with Prince William on March 11. The sighting last Monday came hours after the Princess of Wales released a statement apologizing for “any confusion” the picture of her and her kids—which was shared to celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK—caused.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Her Royal Highness said. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Reuters previously reported that a royal source said the Princess of Wales had wanted to post an informal picture of her family to mark Mother’s Day and had made minor adjustments to the picture.