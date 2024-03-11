The Princess of Wales photographed leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William©Getty Images
The Princess of Wales photographed leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William following apology

Catherine released a statement earlier in the day

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Prince and Princess of Wales were photographed leaving Windsor Castle together on Monday. Catherine was pictured looking out of the window as she sat next to her husband in the backseat of a car.

Prince William left Windsor with the Princess of Wales to attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 11©Getty Images
Prince William left Windsor with the Princess of Wales to attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 11

The Prince was on his way to London’s Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service, while the MailOnline reported that the Princess was heading to a “private appointment.”

The heir to the throne smiled as he arrived at the Abbey. William joined his stepmother Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at the service﻿.

The Prince of Wales joined Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey for the service©Getty Images
The Prince of Wales joined Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey for the service

The sighting of the Prince and Princess of Wales together in a car on March 11 came hours after Catherine released a statement apologizing for editing the Mother’s Day photo with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Her Royal Highness said. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The image, taken by Prince William in Windsor, was released to celebrate Mother’s Day in the UK on March 10. The photo ended up sparking a frenzy online with social media users pointing out inconsistencies. Later in the day, a kill notice was issued for the picture. The Associated Press explained that the photo had been retracted “because at closer inspection, it appeared that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.”


The picture marked the first official photo of the Princess of Wales since her abdominal surgery, which she underwent in mid-January. Following her surgery, Kensington Palace said “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Late last month, a spokesperson for the Princess brushed off social media speculation surrounding Her Royal Highness, telling HOLA! USA: “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

