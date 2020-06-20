Kate Middleton rocks new hair color and skinny jeans on first public outing

The Duchess of Cambridge made a return to public engagements this week and everyone seemed to miss her pretty major beauty change. Kate Middleton seemingly dyed her chocolatey tresses lighter. The mom-of-three’s new ‘do was photographed at Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday, June 18, which marked her first official step out since lockdown began back in March. While onlookers may have just been too excited to notice, we couldn’t help but clock the 38-year-old fashionista’s summer-ready hairstyle.

©GettyImages



Left: Kate on a zoom call in May / Right: Kate’s return outing in June

For the return outing, Kate donned a quilted Fjallraven hunting waistcoat, a pastel blue shirt, brown skinny jeans and her trusty Superga khaki trainers. Her locks shone with a much lighter brunette brilliance, making us believe someone dyed the Duchess’ hair in quarantine. After all, salons have been closed for months. Kate’s copper color contrasts against previous photos of her pre-quarantine darker hair. Of course, the royal has been known to add various tones of brunette to her hair.

Kate’s visit to Fakenham Garden marked her first face-to-face appearance after spending months self-isolating with her family at Anmer Hall. There, she learned about the new safety measures that ensure customers are able to visit and shop in these times of transition. She also opened up about her own quarantine experience!

©GettyImages



Kate at the Fakenham Garden Centre

While speaking with the garden center’s owners, the Duchess revealed that she and her kids have taken up gardening together during lockdown. Not to harp on it, but all those hours out in the sun could also explain her lighter hair color.

The royal also revealed one of Prince George’s favorite plants. It seems her six-year-old loves playing with Venus fly trap plants! In addition, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been growing tomato plants at home. “They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they‘re as tall as them,” she said.