The Princess of Wales seen in new video!

The Princess of Wales has been seen in a video for the first time since her surgery. The Sun and TMZ published footage of Catherine out over the weekend with Prince William at a farm shop in Windsor.

Her Royal Highness, 42, was filmed smiling as she strolled alongside her husband, both carrying shopping bags. The Prince and Princess were dressed down for the outing on Saturday.

TMZ reported, “For all the skeptics who might not believe this was taken as it’s been relayed to us -- we’ve delved into the metadata ... and there’s no doubt, this was filmed on Saturday right near the Prince and Princess of Wales’ home in Windsor. So yes, it’s a legitimate video.”

An onlooker at the farm shop told The Sun, “After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.”

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January

“Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” the onlooker added. “The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren’t with their parents at the farm shop, William and Catherine reportedly spent the morning watching their children “take part in sports.”

The new footage of the couple marks the first time the Princess of Wales has been seen in a video since undergoing her abdominal surgery. Following her surgery in January, Kensington Palace said that the Princess “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The palace also noted at the time that “based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The Princess has been spotted amid her recovery. In addition to the farm shop sighting, Catherine was seen earlier this month being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton and leaving Windsor Castle in a car with Prince William.