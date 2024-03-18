Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s individual about pages removed from the royal family’s website

The royal family’s website has been updated! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s individual “About” pages are noticeably missing under “The Royal Family” tab on the website. Instead, there is now a shared page for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple’s joint page on the site features separate bios for both Meghan and Harry, as well as a section on titles and statements and announcements, which includes Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 statement on a “constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”

The Sussexes’ page notes at the top, “As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.”

The page also links to the couple’s official website sussex.com. Eagle-eyed royal watcher Gert’s Royals pointed out the change on Monday, March 18.

The removal of the Sussexes’ individual pages follows the launch of Meghan’s new Instagram and website for her American Riviera Orchard venture. ﻿No details have been shared yet, but the bio for the Instagram account reads: “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.” The name American Riviera Orchard seems to be a nod to Santa Barbara, which is known as “The American Riviera.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California that year. The coupleconfirmed to Queen ELizabeth in 2021 that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.