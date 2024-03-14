Meghan Markle makes return to social media

Meghan Markle is back on the ‘gram! HOLA! USA can confirm that the American Riviera Orchard Instagram account belongs to the Duchess of Sussex. Along with the Instagram, the Duchess has launched a website for American Riviera Orchard, which currently has a waitlist signup.

While no details for American Riviera Orchard have been shared yet, the bio for the account reads: “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.”

A video, set to Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love,” was shared on the account’s Instagram Story on March 14. The video appears to show footage of Meghan in a kitchen, as well as flowers being arranged and a woman in a ballgown.

The name of Meghan’s new venture seems to be a nod to Santa Barbara, which is known as “The American Riviera.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in the town of Montecito since 2020.

Meghan previously founded the lifestyle website The Tig, but shut down the site over a year before she married into the British royal family. In a farewell note to all her “Tig friends,” the Duchess wrote, “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world.”

“Above all, don’t ever forget your worth - as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough,” Meghan added. “Thank you for everything. Xx.”