Meghan Markle to host new podcast show

Meghan Markle is returning to the airwaves. The Duchess of Sussex, who previously hosted Archetypes on Spotify, has a new creative partnership with Lemonada Media. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mom is set to host a new original podcast series developed by ﻿Lemonada. The independent, audio-first podcast network will also distribute the first season Archetypes to all audio platforms.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement (via Deadline).

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” the Duchess continued. “Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

News of the Duchess’ deal with Lemonada Media comes less than a year after Spotify and Archewell Audio “mutually agreed to part ways.” Back in December of 2020, Archewell Audio, the Sussexes’ audio-first production company, announced a multi-year partnership with Spotify.

Archetypes, which debuted in August of 2022, was the first series from Archewell Audio and Spotify. The podcast, hosted by Meghan, was “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.” Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey were among the guests who appeared on the show.﻿

Archetypes won the People’s Choice Award for Pop Podcast of 2022. In a statement following her win, Meghan said, “Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award. I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.”