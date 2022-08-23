Meghan Markle launches podcast and the premiere episode features a ‘dear friend’ of hers!

Meghan Markle’s podcast has arrived! Archetypes—the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back”—debuted on Spotify on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations – boxes like diva, crazy, the b-word, slut. Some of these words – these labels – are harsh; they’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they’ve stuck around for so long, and – importantly – how we can move past them,” Meghan says in the premiere episode.

“To do all this, I’m going to sit down with some of the smartest, funniest, strongest, most passionate women and people I know. And some that I’ve never met before; I’m making friends along the way, too,” she continues. “I’ll be talking to household names, experts, cultural commentators. And they’ve all, in some way or another, borne the brunt of the labels we’ll be picking apart. And of course, I know a thing or two about these labels myself. My hope is that my own lived experience will help other women open up. To reveal the layers that thrive within all of us. And the truth that none of us are alone in this world. That the future is something we get to write together.”

The first episode of Archetypes titled “The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams” features the Duchess’ “dear friend” and tennis star Serena Williams. Meghan said, “I asked her to come on to talk with me about that dirty, dirty word when it comes to women – ambition.” Next week’s episode of Archetypes will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey.

Meghan and Harry have said in a previous statement that what they “love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.” Archewell Audio, the couple’s audio-first production company, announced a “multi-year partnership” with Spotify back in December of 2020. Ahead of 2021, Harry and Meghan released a holiday special featuring a surprise appearance by their son Archie Harrison. Archetypesmarks the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio’s multi-year partnership.