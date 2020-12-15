Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are launching their own podcast: Listen to the preview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hitting the airwaves with their very own podcast. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newly-formed audio-first production company Archewell Audio announced on Tuesday a “multi-year partnership” with Spotify. “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the royal couple said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a multi-year partnership with Spotify

A clip for the couple’s podcast was released Dec. 15. In the preview, Meghan encouraged her husband to introduce Archewell Audio because it “sounds really nice with your accent.” “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories,” Meghan said. “And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And at the same time, reminds you in some way of a story about yourself.”

Harry added, “And that’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that, perhaps, you haven’t heard before and find our common ground. Because when that happens change really is possible.”

Archie Harrison’s parents, who are no longer working members of the British royal family, will produce and host podcasts that “build community through shared experiences and values.” Archewell Audio will spotlight powerful and diverse voices and perspectives.

The first complete series from Archewell Audio and Spotify is expected in 2021 and will be available to stream for free on the digital music service. Ahead of the New Year, Meghan and Harry will release a holiday special, hosted by them, that will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests. “We’re talking to some amazing people,” Meghan teased. “They’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

In a statement, Spotify’s Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer Dawn Ostroff said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world.” Dawn continued, “That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling. We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”