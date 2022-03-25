The name of Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast has been revealed—listen to a teaser

Meghan Markle has introduced her upcoming Spotify podcast in a newly released teaser trailer. The title for the forthcoming series from the Sussexes’ audio-first production company Archewell Audio—Archetypes—was revealed on Thursday.

Meghan Markle is the host of ‘Archetypes’

On her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex will investigate “labels that try to hold women back,” according to Spotify. “Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.

The royal mom of two addressed stereotypes in an audio teaser for Archetypes. “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Meghan said in the teaser. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The Duchess added, “I’m Meghan, and this is Archetypes: the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And, I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place. Archetypes. Coming soon. Listen only on Spotify.”

The podcast, hosted by Meghan, is set to launch this summer. Archetypes marks the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio’s multi-year partnership, which was first announced in December 2020. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.”