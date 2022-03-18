Meghan Markle’s first podcast series to debut this year

Meghan Markle will be hitting the airwaves in 2022. The Duchess of Sussex’s first podcast series is set to debut this summer. Deadline reported on March 17 that the series is in production.

The news comes over a month after Archewell released a statement (via Variety) saying that Meghan and Harry had expressed concerns to their partners at Spotify in April 2021 “about the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform,” and were continuing to express their concerns “to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.”

In a new statement this week, an Archewell spokesperson said they are “encouraged by ongoing conversations” they’ve had with Spotify.

“As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety,” an Archewell spokesperson said (via Deadline). “We are encouraged by ongoing conversations we’ve had with Spotify on this shared goal and have been working closely with their team—as well as their senior leadership—towards policies, practices, and strategies meant to raise creator awareness, minimize the spread of misinformation, and support transparency.”

The spokesperson added, “As we move forward at Archewell Audio, we too are eager to be responsible stewards of an audio landscape that is well-resourced with quality, fact-based information—particularly when it comes to public health.”

Archewell Audio announced in December 2020 a “multi-year partnership” with Spotify to “produce podcasts and shows that tell these stories—and inspire even more.” At the time, Harry and Meghan said, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.” Ahead of 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a holiday episode featuring a surprise appearance by their son Archie Harrison.