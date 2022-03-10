Prince Charles has sweet photo of daughter-in-law Meghan Markle on display at London home

Prince Charles has a special photo of himself and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle framed at Clarence House. This week, a black-and-white picture appearing to be from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 royal wedding was spotted on display at Charles and Camilla’s London residence. The image seems to show the Prince of Wales walking Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel.

There appears to be a framed photo of Prince Charles and Meghan from the Sussexes’ wedding day on display at Clarence House

On the eve of the Sussexes’ wedding, the palace announced that Meghan had asked Charles to “accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.” In the statement, the palace said that the Prince of Wales was “pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Prince Charles walked his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle the second half of her journey to the altar

Meghan walked the first half of the aisle by herself, before Charles escorted her the rest of the way. In the documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry revealed that he asked his father to walk Meghan. “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you guys,’” the Duke of Sussex shared.

Harry added, “For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us.”