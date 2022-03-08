The Duchess of Cornwall meets her ‘alter ego’ from ‘The Crown’
ROYAL NEWS

The Duchess of Cornwall meets her ‘fictional alter ego’ from ‘The Crown’

The Netflix star joked, ‘I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good’

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Duchess of Cornwall came face to face with the actress who played her on The Crown. Camilla met Emerald Fennell during a Women of the World event at Clarence House to celebrate International Women’s Day.

RELATED:

Prince William and Kate celebrate Queen Elizabeth on International Women’s Day

Camilla met ‘The Crown’ actress on International Women’s Day©Getty Images
Camilla met ‘The Crown’ actress on International Women’s Day

In her remarks at the reception on Tuesday, the 74-year-old royal joked, “For me, it’s very reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over so, Emerald, be prepared!”

Emerald portrayed Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix drama. The Crown actress said that meeting Prince Charles’ wife was “absolutely delightful.”

“She is such an impressive person, it was fittingly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because she does so much for so many particularly female-centred charities,” Emerald said of Camilla, according to the Independent. “I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good.”

The actress added: “She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humour.”

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere in November 2022. Olivia Williams is reportedly taking over the role of Camilla in the upcoming season.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more