The Duchess of Cornwall meets her ‘fictional alter ego’ from ‘The Crown’

The Duchess of Cornwall came face to face with the actress who played her on The Crown. Camilla met Emerald Fennell during a Women of the World event at Clarence House to celebrate International Women’s Day.

In her remarks at the reception on Tuesday, the 74-year-old royal joked, “For me, it’s very reassuring to know that, if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter ego is here to take over so, Emerald, be prepared!”

Emerald portrayed Camilla in seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix drama. The Crown actress said that meeting Prince Charles’ wife was “absolutely delightful.”

“She is such an impressive person, it was fittingly nice to meet her today on International Women’s Day because she does so much for so many particularly female-centred charities,” Emerald said of Camilla, according to the Independent. “I was nervous I might be thrown in the tower but so far so good.”

The actress added: “She’s been in the spotlight for a long time and has always weathered it with a lot of grace and good humour.”

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere in November 2022. Olivia Williams is reportedly taking over the role of Camilla in the upcoming season.