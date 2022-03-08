Prince William and Kate celebrate Queen Elizabeth on International Women’s Day

Members of the British royal family teamed up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on International Women’s Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated Her Majesty as a “mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State” on Instagram Tuesday.

“In this very special #PlatinumJubilee year, we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen and her historic 70 years of service on #IWD2022,” the caption alongside eight photos of the monarch reads. “Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history - inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The post features solo photos of the monarch, as well as pictures of Her Majesty with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, William and Kate, and seven of her great-grandkids.

In addition to the Queen, the Cambridges also marked International Women’s Day on March 8 by highlighting seven inspiring women they have met over the past year, including Earthshot Prize finalist Vinisha Umashankar, graduate of Evelina London’s Family Nurse Partnership Jumaima Koroma, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Amelia Collins-Patel, one of the youngest women to receive an MBE, and Ashleigh Taylor, who established Hwb in Blaenavon.

Betty Magee



And the lovely Betty Magee who served in the RAF in the Second World War and made us all laugh when she asked for a kiss at Queen’s Bay Lodge care home in Edinburgh! pic.twitter.com/jsMChiSGXQ — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2022

The Duke and Duchess also praised Lynda Sneddon, who is the mother of Kate’s “number one fan,”Mila. “Lynda’s daughter Mila was diagnosed with cancer before the first lockdown and had to isolate from her father and sister when COVID hit. Lynda is a tower of strength and an inspiration to parents going through the hardest of times,” the Cambridges wrote.

Finally, the couple celebrated “the lovely Betty Magee,” whom William met last May in Scotland. The Duke and Duchess’ social media accounts noted that Betty, who served in the RAF in the Second World War, “made us all laugh when she asked for a kiss at Queen’s Bay Lodge care home in Edinburgh!”