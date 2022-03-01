Queen Elizabeth spends time with great-grandkids for ‘first time’ since her COVID-19 diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth is on the mend following her recent COVID-19 diagnosis. One week after testing positive for the virus, the 95-year-old monarch reportedly enjoyed a family reunion on Sunday afternoon with some of her great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridge kids and Princess Beatrice’s daughter recently spent time with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth

According to the Daily Mail, Her Majesty﻿ spent time at Frogmore on her Windsor Estate with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their three children, as well as Princess Beatrice and her five-month-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English reported that it was the first time “younger members of her family had gathered to meet her” since her diagnosis.

Queen Elizabeth currently has 12 great-grandchildren: Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison, August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall, Lilibet Diana and Sienna.

Per the Daily Mail, it’s believed that Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their son August, who live at Frogmore Cottage, were not at home during the royal family’s get-together in Windsor. However, Eugenie and Jack recently spent time with relatives on the other side of the pond. The couple traveled to California, where they were photographed out with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last month.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 20 that Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19, and was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms.” Her Majesty, who canceled engagements last week, was pictured on Tuesday, March 1, for the first time since her positive test holding virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.