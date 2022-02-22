Queen Elizabeth cancels planned virtual engagements two days after positive COVID test

Queen Elizabeth canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to experience “mild” symptoms following her COVID diagnosis.

A palace spokesperson said (via HELLO!), “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties.”

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, it﻿ is understood that engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time.

The 95-year-old monarch, who received her first COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. ﻿Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Feb. 20 that the Queen was “experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The palace added, “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Her Majesty’s diagnosis came ten days after her eldest son Prince Charles, 73, tested positive for a second time. The Prince of Wales reportedly visited his mother in Windsor two days before his positive test. A royal source told CNN on Sunday that “a number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team.”