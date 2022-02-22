Salma Hayek wishes Queen Elizabeth ‘swift recovery’ from COVID-19

Salma Hayek is wishing Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery from COVID-19. The House of Gucci actress took to her Instagram on Monday to share her message to the Queen alongside a photo of herself standing beneath a portrait of the 95-year-old monarch.

“Long live the Queen. Wishing #queenelizabeth a swift recovery from Covid,” Salma captioned the post. “Larga vida a la reina. Deseando a la Reina Isabel una pronta recuperación de covid. @theroyalfamily.”

Her Majesty tested positive for COVID on Sunday. In a statement on Feb. 20, Buckingham Palace said that the monarch “is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth, 95, tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20

The palace added, “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen’s diagnosis came ten days after her eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for a second time. The Prince of Wales reportedly saw his mother two days before his positive test.