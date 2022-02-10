Queen Elizabeth saw son Prince Charles ‘two days’ before he tested positive: Report

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth recently saw her son Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. BBC reported on Feb. 10 that the Prince of Wales, 73, met the Queen “two days ago in Windsor.”

PerHOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, a palace source said that Charles recently met with his 95-year-old mother, but the monarch is not displaying any symptoms.

©Getty Images



Prince Charles reportedly saw his mother two days before he tested positive for COVID-19

The source also said that the situation will continue to be monitored. Her Majesty received her first COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.

The Prince of Wales, who is said to be triple vaccinated, is self-isolating after testing positive. The night before his COVID-19 diagnosis, Charles and Camilla attended a reception to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust. The Duchess of Cornwall tested negative on Thursday a spokesperson, via HELLO!, said.

©Getty Images



Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 again on Feb. 10

Princes William and Harry’s father first contracted the virus in March 2020. “I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly,” Charles later told Sky News of his experience with COVID-19. “But I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing.”

The Prince of Wales added, “But in order to prevent this happening to so many more people, this is why I’m so determined to find a way out of this.”