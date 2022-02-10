Prince Charles is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID again

Prince Charles has contracted COVID-19 for a second time. Clarence House tweeted on Thursday that the Prince of Wales, 73, has tested positive for the virus and is now self-isolating.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 again on Feb. 10

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible,” Clarence House added.

The night before Charles tested positive, he and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported on Feb. 10 that a spokesperson said: “The Duchess of Cornwall has routinely tested negative today. She is on a separate series of engagements from the Prince of Wales.”

According to BBC, Clarence House confirmed that Princes William and Harry’s father is triple vaccinated. Last February, it was announced that the Prince and Camilla had both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.