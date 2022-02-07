What will Camilla be known as when Prince Charles becomes King?

Queen Elizabeth has expressed her desire for her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be “known as Queen Consort” when the time comes for Prince Charles, 73, to become King. The 95-year-old monarch revealed her “sincere wish” in a message shared on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

“This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said in her message. “

Her Majesty added, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The Prince of Wales and Camilla got married in 2005

In a message marking his mother’s anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 6, the Prince of Wales noted that he and his wife, 74, are “deeply conscious of the honour represented by” the Queen’s wish.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year,” Charles said. “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

Charles married Camilla, his second wife, in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor back in 2005. After their wedding, Princes William and Harry’s stepmother became known as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.