Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth is the latest member of the British royal family to contract COVID-19. The 95-year-old monarch—whose son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive this month—is experiencing “mild cold like symptoms,” Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday, Feb. 20.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the palace statement reads. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth, 95, tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20

It’s understood that there are a number of COVID cases at Windsor Castle, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The Queen who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, tested positive for the virus ten days after her eldest son, Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales, 73, reportedly saw his mother in Windsor two days before he tested positive for a second time.

Keeping calm and carrying on with duties amid her COVID diagnosis, the Queen shared a message on Sunday congratulating Team GB’s curling team following their success at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday,” Her Majesty said. “I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success.”