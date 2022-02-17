Queen Elizabeth surrounded by great-grandchildren in previously unseen photo

A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth and several of her great-grandchildren was spotted at Windsor Castle this week. The sweet snapshot was on display as Her Majesty met with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar during an in-person audience on Wednesday.

The previously unseen snapshot is on display at Windsor Castle

The picture appears to show the 95-year-old monarch holding Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, who was born last March. Joining their great-grandmother on the couch seems to be Prince Louis, three, Mia Tindall, eight, and Lena Tindall, three, while Prince George, eight, Isla Phillips, nine, Princess Charlotte, six, and Savannah Phillips, 11, seemingly stood behind the couch.

Her Majesty’s youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, appears to be standing next to Prince George in the sweet snapshot. Queen Elizabeth currently has 12 great-grandchildren. Not pictured in the photo are Archie Harrison, Lilibet Diana, August Brooksbank and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

It’s unclear when or where the picture was taken, but the monarch and her young relatives seem to be sitting on the same couch that was featured in a 2018 photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral. The image was released after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last April.

Her Majesty was surrounded by seven of her great-grandchildren in a photo taken at Balmoral back in 2018

On a previous episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike revealed that he, Zara and their kids visited the Queen at Balmoral in August 2021. He shared (via HELLO!), “We went up to Scotland, so we’ve had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids.”

Last summer, The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported that Her Majesty enjoyed a picnic with young children in Scotland. Richard reported, “What better place for the Queen to mourn Prince Philip than in one of their favourite beauty spots? I hear she visited Glen Muick, eight miles from Balmoral, for a picnic yesterday with young children — believed to belong to either her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, or grandson, Peter Phillips.”