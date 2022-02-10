Princess Eugenie reveals son’s adorable nickname

Royal baby’s first birthday! Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson August Brooksbank turned one on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Princess Eugenie, 31, celebrated her little boy’s birthday with a tribute on her personal Instagram.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter shared two photos of her son, while revealing his adorable nickname, Augie, in the caption. “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” Eugenie wrote alongside the post.

She continued, “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! [three blue heart emojis].”

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbankwelcomed August, who is their first child, last year at London’s Portland Hospital. The couple paid tribute to the Princess’ paternal grandfather, Prince Philip, with their son’s name. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was named after his “great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers.”

Sarah Ferguson has previously called both of her daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, “phenomenal mothers.”