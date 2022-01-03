Princess Eugenie shares photo from son August‘s christening
Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo from son August’s christening

The royal’s son was christened alongside one of Queen Elizabeth’s other great-grandchildren

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Eugenie celebrated the start of a New Year by reflecting on the past one. On Jan. 1, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 31, took to her personal Instagram account to share a slideshow of photos from 2021, including a picture from her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank’s christening.

Princess Eugenie's son August was christened in November 2021©Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie’s son August was christened in November 2021

The royal baby is seen being held by his mom in the adorable snapshot and wearing the Honiton lace christening gown, according to HELLO!. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wore the same gown to their respective christenings.

August was christened in November at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor alongside Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Tindall. ﻿Zara appears to be holding Lucas in the background of Eugenie’s picture. The christening was attended by the royal babies’ great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Sadly, Eugenie’s father-in-law George Brooksbank passed away days before the christening.

In her post on Saturday, Eugenie reflected on the death of her husband Jack Brooksbank’s father, as well as the passing of her grandfather Prince Philip. Alongside the post, which featured pictures of her late father-in-law and grandfather, Eugenie wrote: “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️.”

