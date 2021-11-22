Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank suffer loss of family member ahead of son’s christening

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, passed away days before the christening of her and husband Jack Brooksbank’s son August. A royal insider told the MailOnline that Jack’s father “had been in hospital with Covid last year and was not the same after that. He had been unwell for some time. It’s been a difficult time for Jack losing his father before the Christening.”
According to PA, Eugenie’s father-in-law is understood to have died last week, ahead of his grandson’s christening. August was christened alongside Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Tindall on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. The royal babies’ great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth was in attendance for the private service. Eugenie was pictured smiling in the backseat as she and Jack arrived at the chapel.
One source told the MailOnline that it was “wonderful” that George had been alive to see August born. Jack’s father was on a ventilator for five weeks last year and his family was told at the time to “prepare for the worst,” per The Telegraph. Eugenie’s father-in-law’s condition “gradually improved” after a tracheotomy.
“The point I really want to get across is that I think the NHS is absolutely magnificent,” George, who spent nine weeks in the hospital, said in May of 2020 (via The Telegraph). He added, “I certainly owe them my life.”
In June of 2020, Eugenie shared a video of herself thanking frontlines workers, in addition to pictures of her father-in-law. “In particular, I’d like to send an enormous thank you to all the teams who saved my father in law, George‘s life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus,” the Princess wrote in the caption. “I can’t begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola. We are forever grateful. ❤️.”