Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank suffer loss of family member ahead of son’s christening

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, passed away days before the christening of her and husband Jack Brooksbank’s son August. A royal insider told the MailOnline that Jack’s father “had been in hospital with Covid last year and was not the same after that. He had been unwell for some time. It’s been a difficult time for Jack losing his father before the Christening.”

According to PA, Eugenie’s father-in-law is understood to have died last week, ahead of his grandson’s christening. August was christened alongside Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Tindall on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. The royal babies’ great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth was in attendance for the private service. Eugenie was pictured smiling in the backseat as she and Jack arrived at the chapel.

One source told the MailOnline that it was “wonderful” that George had been alive to see August born. Jack’s father was on a ventilator for five weeks last year and his family was told at the time to “prepare for the worst,” per The Telegraph. Eugenie’s father-in-law’s condition “gradually improved” after a tracheotomy.