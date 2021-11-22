Queen Elizabeth steps out for double christening of her great-grandsons

Queen Elizabeth did not miss the christening of her great-grandsons, August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall, this past weekend. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 95-year-old monarch was able to attend the joint christening on Sunday, per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons were both christened on Nov. 21

The Queen was photographed wearing a green ensemble and matching hat to the service on Nov. 21. According to BBC, the christening of Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie’s sons was attended by close friends and family members. Zara’s brother Peter Phillips was in attendance. Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley were also pictured arriving to the venue.

The christening was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, just one day after what would have been Her Majesty and Prince Philip’s 74th wedding anniversary. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away back in April. Before his death, Eugenie and Zara honored their grandfather with their respective sons’ middle names: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Lucas Philip Tindall.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August, in February, while Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, their third child, was born in March.

The monarch (pictured in October 2021) attended her great-grandsons' christening in Windsor

Eugenie and Zara’s sons’ christening followed the Queen’s return to public duties last week (Nov. 17), which came days after the monarch pulled out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Nov. 14) due to her sprained back.

Ahead of the royal babies’ joint christening, a royal source told The Sun: “Her Majesty is very keen to be there as she knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

“It’s set to be a heartwarming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself,” the source added. “She is keen to attend such a wonderful event after the great personal disappointment of missing last Sunday’s Remembrance events.”