Queen Elizabeth ‘disappointed’ to miss engagement after spraining her back

Queen Elizabeth did not join her royal relatives at this year’s Remembrance Sunday service﻿. Buckingham Palace announced on Nov. 14 that the 95-year-old monarch would no longer be attending the service at the Cenotaph in London because she “sprained her back.”

The palace said, “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported that “it is understood it is a recent sprain and there were concerns over the impact of a car journey and a period of standing on her recovery.” According to CNN, a royal source said that the decision for the Queen to miss the service was unrelated to her doctor’s recent advice to rest.

The monarch recently pulled out of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference following advice to rest. The Remembrance Sunday service would have marked Her Majesty’s first public appearance since her hospital stay at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital last month.

As in previous years, Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother at Sunday’s service. The engagement on Nov. 14 was attended by several royal family members, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.