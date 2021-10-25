Royal tour announced for British royals: Find out where they’re going!

Two members of the British royal family are going on tour later this year. Clarence House announced on Monday that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Jordan and Egypt next month at the request of the British Government.

©Getty Images



Charles and Camilla (pictured in Jordan in 2013) will reunite with Queen Rania and King Abdullah

“The tour will showcase these strong bilateral relationships, with a focus particularly on addressing the climate crisis. His Royal Highness will explore how leaders, the private sector and wider society can implement commitments following COP26, and the World Leaders’ Summit due to be held from 1st - 2nd November in Glasgow,” the palace said in a statement.

The royal couple will visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Charles and Camilla will be formally welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at Al Husseiniya Palace. While in Jordan, the Prince and Duchess are scheduled to visit a number of sites of cultural, religious and environmental significance.

This year marks Jordan’s centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship. Charles and Camilla will attend a “Centenary Celebration” reception to “highlight the depth and breadth of this 100 year relationship and look forward to the next century of relations working together for our mutual benefit,” per Clarence House.

©Getty Images



The royal couple (photographed in Egypt in 2006) will also visit Egypt during the tour

Following their visit to Jordan, the couple will travel to Egypt. The trip, taking place Nov. 18 through Nov. 19, will highlight the country’s close relationship with the UK and will provide an opportunity to demonstrate Egypt’s growing commitment to protecting the environment. During the visit, Charles and Camilla will attend a UK-Egypt reception set to be held overlooking the Pyramids at the Giza Plateau. On the last day of the tour, the British royals will pay a visit the ancient city of Alexandria.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s last autumn tour was in 2019 to India, New Zealand, and the Solomon Islands.