Prince Charles reveals grandson Prince George is already learning about the impacts of climate change

Prince George is already learning about an issue close to his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles’ hearts. The Prince of Wales spoke about his eldest grandchild in the new Sky Kids documentary COP26: In Your Hands, which is premiering ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference.

©Getty Images



Prince Charles revealed that his grandson Prince George is already learning about the impacts of climate change

“I’m old enough to have a grandson. Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world,” Charles said. “When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing, but by the time I was a teenager, I started to see that if we didn’t stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.”

Princes William and Harry’s father added, “This is why I’ve spent so much of my life trying to warn that we have to operate in ways which make nature thrive, not suffer. We have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out and you have an important part to play in this.”

©Getty Images



Prince George, eight, is the Prince of Wales’ eldest grandchild

The Prince of Wales concluded his introduction telling viewers, “Your future depends upon the future of the planet but only, only if we all work hard now to make our planet healthy again will your future be healthy too.” The documentary COP26: In Your Hands features six teenage climate activists from different continents.

The Duke of Cambridge recently revealed during a special episode of BBC’s Newscast that his eight-year-old son has taken part in litter picking at his school, Thomas’s Battersea. “George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn’t realize, but talking to him the other day, he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up [was] back again,” William shared. “And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn’t understand, he’s like, ‘Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’”