Queen Elizabeth to no longer join royals at upcoming summit: Find out why

Queen Elizabeth will no longer be joining Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November.”

©Getty Images



While the 95-year-old monarch “is disappointed not to attend the reception,” the palace said she “will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

According to BBC, the other royal family members will still attend the summit in Scotland.

The Queen returned to royal duties on Tuesday, holding virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, less than a week after she spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital. The palace said last Thursday, “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

News of the Queen’s hospital stay followed the announcement that Her Majesty was canceling her visit to Northern Ireland after “reluctantly” accepting “medical advice to rest for the next few days.”