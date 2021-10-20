Queen Elizabeth cancels trip after ‘reluctantly’ accepting ‘medical advice to rest’
Her Majesty had a visit to Northern Ireland planned

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Elizabeth won’t be traveling to Ireland this week. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the 95-year-old monarch has been advised to rest. “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” the statement continued. “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

A source “close to the palace” told CNN that it is “not Covid related.” News of Her Majesty’s canceled trip comes the day after the Queen hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

The monarch was joined by Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the reception, which was attended by business leaders from around the world, including Bill Gates as well as United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. The Queen told the latter, “I saw you on the telly the other night doing William’s Earthshot Prize thing.”

