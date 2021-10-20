Queen Elizabeth cancels trip after ‘reluctantly’ accepting ‘medical advice to rest’

Queen Elizabeth won’t be traveling to Ireland this week. Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the 95-year-old monarch has been advised to rest. “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the palace said in a statement.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow,” the statement continued. “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

🌎 🏰 This evening The Queen hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.



🤝 She was joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as she welcomed influential business leaders from around the world. pic.twitter.com/PgwTiexteF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 19, 2021

A source “close to the palace” told CNN that it is “not Covid related.” News of Her Majesty’s canceled trip comes the day after the Queen hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

The monarch was joined by Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the reception, which was attended by business leaders from around the world, including Bill Gates as well as United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. The Queen told the latter, “I saw you on the telly the other night doing William’s Earthshot Prize thing.”