Bill and Melinda Gates share photos from daughter Jennifer Gates’ wedding

Jennifer Gates’ proud parents took to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday to celebrate their daughter’s recent wedding to Nayel Nassar. Bill Gates shared a gorgeous snapshot of the newlyweds gazing into each other’s eyes. “Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day. I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together,” the father of the bride penned.

Meanwhile, Melinda Gates posted a romantic picture of her eldest daughter and new son-in-law strolling hand-in-hand, while Jennifer held on to her veil. “What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,” she captioned the post. “So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤.”

The bride and groom also shared gorgeous photos from their outdoor wedding on Saturday. “My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21,” Jennifer simply wrote, while Nayel gushed, “We did a thing this weekend! 💍 Can’t wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates ♾💕 Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life.”