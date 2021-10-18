Bill and Melinda Gates share photos from daughter Jennifer Gates’ wedding

Jennifer Gates’ proud parents took to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday to celebrate their daughter’s recent wedding to Nayel Nassar. Bill Gates shared a gorgeous snapshot of the newlyweds gazing into each other’s eyes. “Jenn and Nayel, it’s impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day. I’m so proud of you both for everything you’ve accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together,” the father of the bride penned.
Meanwhile, Melinda Gates posted a romantic picture of her eldest daughter and new son-in-law strolling hand-in-hand, while Jennifer held on to her veil. “What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend,” she captioned the post. “So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤.”
The bride and groom also shared gorgeous photos from their outdoor wedding on Saturday. “My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21,” Jennifer simply wrote, while Nayel gushed, “We did a thing this weekend! 💍 Can’t wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates ♾💕 Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life.”
The couple’s wedding weekend began with an Islamic marriage ceremony on Friday, followed by their “main ceremony” on Saturday at their farm in Westchester County, New York. “It was a beautiful fall day, and we had just finished taking photos when the rain started,” Jennifer told Vogue. “The ceremony was facilitated by a longtime family friend, and we both wrote our own vows. It was a really special and intimate moment.”
Jennifer stunned for her big day wearing a custom ivory long-sleeve Vera Wang Haute gown. The 25 year old, whose parents announced in May that they were splitting after 27 years of marriage, admitted to Vogue that “it’s been a challenging year, both collectively with the pandemic and for our families going through transitions,” adding, “But our love for one another has been a constant. Being able to celebrate our wedding with our closest friends and family was a dream come true.”