Melinda and Bill Gates reunite in New York for their daughter’s wedding

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, will get married this weekend in New York. Once considered the most powerful couple in the world, Bill and Melinda arrived to the state to witness the moment Jennifer and Egyptian businessman Nayel Nassar say, “I do.”

Jennifer and Nayel got engaged in January 2020, but the couple had to postpone the wedding after the coronavirus outbreak. Luckily for them, the wait is over, and the bride and groom are already in Manhattan.

©Jennifer Katherine





Bill Gates also made it to the “Big Apple” aboard a helicopter. The 65-year-old multibilionaire and Microsoft founder landed on the New York helipad with a small group of family and friends, casually dressed in jeans, a polo shirt, and a brown leather bag, as reported by our sister magazine Hola.com.

Our Spanish-language site also noted how Bill’s arrival in New York has been more discreet than his ex-wife Melinda. The philanthropist and a former general manager at Microsoft also arrived by helicopter but accompanied by an entourage. French Gates wore a light pink Givenchy sweater and a black Balenciaga bag.

Future Mr. and Mrs. Nassar are staying at the Greenwich Hotel in Manhattan and only move around accompanied by a large security team, with seven bodyguards and four vehicles.

Gates and Nassar will finally tie the knot on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the impressive 50-hectare horse farm in North Salem, New York, that Bill and Melinda gifted Jennifer in 2018 after graduating from Stanford University.

©Melinda Gates





Although the ceremony technically will be outdoors, the couple agreed to add some level of privacy with several tents. The structures will also protect the guests from any unexpected changes in the weather.

It is reported that the guest list includes dignitaries from all over the world. “It will be the biggest party that our city has ever seen,” the neighbors said based on the impressive security system surrounding the area.

Although Bill and Melinda finalized their divorce in August and equally divided their fortune, both will attend the wedding in good spirits. In fact, there’s no hard feelings among them. The former couple continues working together on her foundation.