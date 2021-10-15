Jennifer Gates is walking down the aisle soon - here is all we know about her fiancé

Bill and Melinda Gates have a 24-year-old daughter named Jennifer. The daughter of the power couple is soon getting married to her fiance, Nayel Nassar. The happy couple got engaged in January of last year and the two took to their Instagrams to share the exciting news.

For the most part, Jennifer is fairly private. She is the oldest daughter of the Gates family, with two younger siblings, Rory and Phoebe following her, according to Insider. Now, the Stanford University graduate is getting ready to walk down the aisle this weekend on a horse farm in Westchester County that Jennifer’s parents bought for her in 2018, according to Fox News. Here is all we know so far about her lucky fiance.

Nayel does not come from a shabby background. He is originally from Chicago and grew up in a wealthy home, as his parents reportedly have an architecture and design firm in the country of Kuwait, as reported by Fox News.

The 30-year-old has an athletic side. He competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the equestrian games and he also speaks three languages - Arabic, French, and English according to his Global Champions League biography. Nayel also graduated from Stanford University.

A few months ago, Melinda threw her daughter a stunning bridal shower in the garden of the Gates’ home in Washington. “Thank you for this incredibly special celebration,” she wrote, tagging her mom. “So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!” Jennifer wrote on Instagram to show her gratitude to her mom.