Pepe Bastón celebrates his daughter’s wedding accompanied by his wife, Eva Longoria

Pepe Bastón gave his daughter Natalia Bastón in marriage in a ceremony held over the weekend in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. Pepe, who is married to Eva Longoria, and was also at the party, always stays away from the spotlights; however, when it was time of the father-daughter dance, all eyes were focused on the beautiful moment.

José Eugui’s bride and now wife, danced with her father to the rhythm of the song “I’m Alive” by Celine Dion. During the dance, the media mogul and Televisa executive were excited and happy to enjoy such a memorable moment.

Longoria, who has a great relationship with her stepdaughter Natalia, took social media to share a few snaps of the wedding. The 25-year-old wore an exquisite Monique Lhuillier mermaid cut dress with a sweetheart neckline paired with a stunning and delicate bouquet. Pepe walked his daughter to the altar in an elegant navy blue suit.

