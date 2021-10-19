The reason Queen Elizabeth turned down an award

Queen Elizabeth is 95 years young! Back in August, Her Majesty declined The Oldie of the Year award because she did not believe that she met the “relevant criteria to be able to accept” it.

Queen Elizabeth turned down The Oldie of the Year award

Gyles Brandreth, chairman of the awards, wrote to the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young in July asking if the monarch would accept the award. The Queen’s assistant private secretary Tom Laing-Baker replied in August with a letter, which has been published in the November issue of The Oldie Magazine.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” Tom penned. “This message comes to you with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes.”

The monarch’s daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall presented awards during the ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Clarence House tweeted, “For the last 29 years, @oldiemagazine has held The Oldie of the Year Awards ceremony to celebrate the achievement of those who have made a special contribution to public life.”

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her milestone 95th birthday on April 21. Next year, Her Majesty will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service. Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace announced that throughout 2022, “Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.”