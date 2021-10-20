Kensington palace shares behind-the-scenes photos of Prince William and Kate, including a romantic pic!

Three days after Prince William’s first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards, Kensington Palace treated followers to behind-the-scenes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the ceremony. The black-and-white images were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson for the couple’s Royal Foundation.

Prince George’s parents were pictured in one snapshot exchanging smiles as they walked from behind a curtain, while a second picture showed Prince William waiting backstage.

Chris also captured the Duke and Duchess sharing a rare moment of PDA. In the third, romantic photo, the royal mom of three was snapped lovingly placing her arm around her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards on Oct. 17

“Like a scene from a fairytale 😍,” one social media user commented on the post. Another wrote: “How lovely to see genuine love and affection ❤.”

William and Kate attended the inaugural awards ceremony held at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday. The Duchess, who presented the final award of the evening, stunned for the occasion recycling her lilac Alexander McQueen gown, which she first debuted in 2011.