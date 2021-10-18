Kate Middleton changes up iconic look from 10 years ago

The Duchess of Cambridge brought back a fan-favorite dress for the first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday. Kate stepped out for the inaugural ceremony wearing her iconic lilac Alexander McQueen gown, which she debuted a decade ago.

The royal mom of three first wore the glamorous dress with a glittering silver belt to a 2011 BAFTA reception in Los Angeles. Kate made a noticeable to change to the Grecian number on Oct. 17, teaming the dress this time around with a beaded belt.

The Duchess completed her green carpet look with her Kiki McDonough earrings and styling her glossy tresses down in loose waves. According to reports, guests were asked to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit.” Like his wife, Prince William also stuck to the evening’s dress code, recycling his green velvet blazer from Reiss.

Kate presented the final award of the night, “Protect & Restore Nature,” to the Republic of Costa Rica. Before announcing the winner, the Duchess said on stage, “Nature is vital to us all. A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health and helps feed our families, but for too long, we’ve neglected our wild spaces and now we’re facing a number of tipping points.”

She continued, “If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilize our planet and we will rob our children of the future they deserve. Our Earthshot Prize finalists show us, however, that we can by 2030 see the natural world growing, not shrinking, for the first time in centuries.”

The Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020, was designed to incentivize change and help repair the planet over the next ten years. William addressed “all the young people” watching on Sunday telling them, “For too long, we haven’t done enough to protect the planet for your future. But Earthshot is for you. In the next ten years we are going to act. We are going to find the solutions to repair our planet. Please keep learning, keep demanding change, and don’t give up hope. We will rise to these challenges.”