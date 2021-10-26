Queen Elizabeth returns to engagements after hospital stay

It’s back to work for Queen Elizabeth! The 95-year-old monarch held virtual audiences with two ambassadors from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, ﻿less than a week after Her Majesty was taken to the hospital. The palace shared photos from the virtual engagements, including a picture of the Queen, dressed in yellow, sitting at a desk in front of a computer screen.

“Today The Queen received two Ambassadors in audience via video link from Windsor Castle. 🇰🇷🇨🇭Mr. Gunn Kim from the Republic of Korea and Mr. Markus Leitner from the Swiss Confederation each presented their ‘Credentials’ - a formal letter from their Head of State confirming that Her Majesty can trust them to speak on behalf of their country,” the palace captioned the post.

“🌎 There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London at any given time and each one of them will have an Audience with The Queen shortly after taking up his or her role,” the caption continued.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth was said to be in good spirits after spending the night at the hospital

Last Wednesday, it was announced that the Queen was canceling her visit to Northern Ireland after “reluctantly” accepting “medical advice to rest for the next few days.” Her Majesty spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital. The next day, the palace released a statement saying: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”