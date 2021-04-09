How two of Prince Philip’s granddaughters honored him before his death©Getty Images
How two of Prince Philip’s granddaughters honored him before his death

Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie paid tribute to their grandfather this year

By Alexandra Hurtado

Weeks before his death, two of Prince Philip’s granddaughters honored the Duke of Edinburgh in a touching way﻿. Cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie, who both gave birth to baby boys this year, paid tribute to their grandfather with their respective sons’ middle names. Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9. The Princess introduced her son and revealed his name, while Prince Philip was in the hospital.

Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her grandfather with her son's middle name
Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her grandfather with her son’s middle name

“On his grandfather‘s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers,” the Queen’s granddaughter wrote on her personal Instagram.

Eugenie has spoken warmly about her paternal grandfather in the past, calling him “incredible.” During the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety, she said, “He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us.”

August isn’t the only newborn member of the British royal family named after his great-grandfather. The Duke’s eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall also chose Philip for their son Lucas’ middle name. The couple’s baby boy, born on March 21, was the Duke’s tenth great-grandchild.

Zara was Prince Philip's eldest granddaughter
Zara was Prince Philip’s eldest granddaughter

Following the birth of Zara and Mike’s third child, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow.”

Her Majesty’s husband passed away on Friday, April 9. Philip was 99. In a statement, the palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

