Prince William and Kate celebrate New Year with glamorous new photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said goodbye to 2021 with a stunning never-before-seen photo. On New Year’s Eve, Prince William and Kate’s social media accounts released a gorgeous snapshot of the couple holding hands in the backseat of a car, along with a message that read: “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! 🎆.”

The romantic snapshot appears to have been taken back in September on the night of the No Time to Die world premiere in London. The Duchess stunned for the red carpet appearance wearing a gold sequin embellished cape dress by Jenny Packham.

The dazzling number, inspired by the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, was part of a 007 Capsule Collection of evening wear gowns. Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper sporting a tux to the premiere held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

This past year was a big one for the royal couple. In April, the Duke and Duchess celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. As a thank you for all of the kind messages they received, William and Kate released a video featuring “precious moments” between them and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In an accompanying message, the Duke and Duchess said, “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”