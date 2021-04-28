Prince William and Kate Middleton look more in love than ever in new 10th wedding anniversary photos

Ten years of marriage later and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still look like they’re in their honeymoon phase. Two new portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton were released on the eve of their tenth wedding anniversary (April 29) to commemorate the milestone. The college sweethearts look more in love than ever in the photos, which were taken this week by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace.

©CHRIS FLOYD/CAMERA PRESS



Two new portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were released to mark their tenth wedding anniversary

The parents of three coordinated in blue for the photo session. Kate recycled her Ghost Avery maxi dress that she wore during her 2019 tour of Pakistan, while styling her glossy tresses down in romantic waves. William complemented his wife wearing a blue sweater over a collared shirt.

The Duke was pictured gazing lovingly at Kate as they sat together in one photo. Another image, which is likely to evoke memories of their “spontaneous” engagement portrait, shows the couple hugging while Kate was photographed mid-laugh with her iconic engagement ring on full display.

Photographer Chris said in a statement, “The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer.”

©CHRIS FLOYD/CAMERA PRESS



Prince William married Kate on April 29, 2011

Prince William and Kate met as students at the University of St. Andrews. “We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on,” Prince William said during their 2010 engagement interview. “We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.”

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson married Kate at London’s Westminster Abbey in 2011. In a speech given at their evening wedding reception, William reportedly called his bride “my rock.”

Since tying the knot, the couple has welcomed three children together—Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, three. “It is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled,” William told the BBC in 2015. “Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I’m very proud of her.”

The Duke has spoken in the past about wanting to emulate his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s marriage. In the 2016 documentary Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute, the Duke of Cambridge said, “I hope Catherine and I have the same sort of future ahead of us where we can be as happily married as they are for 68 years.”